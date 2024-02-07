Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Imran Khan Receives 14-Year Jail Term in Corruption Case Amid Political Turmoil

Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a corruption case known as Toshakhana, just a day after receiving a 10-year sentence for leaking state secrets.

Sagar Kar
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a further blow to Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, he has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a corruption case known as Toshakhana, just a day after receiving a 10-year sentence for leaking state secrets. The case alleges that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, illegally sold state gifts, leading to both receiving identical 14-year sentences and a 10-year ban from holding political office.

Khan, who has been in jail since August, faces over a hundred different charges. The Toshakhana verdict, handed down in the Rawalpindi prison where Khan is being held, adds to his legal troubles. The judge's denial of Khan's lawyers' request to cross-examine witnesses raised concerns about the fairness of the trial, and Khan's lawyers were notably absent when the sentence was delivered.

Here is what you need to know

The timing of these consecutive convictions holds significance as Pakistan approaches its long-delayed general election in a week. Although Khan is already barred from running, he remains immensely popular among voters. Observers view the timing of the verdicts as a potentially strategic move in the lead-up to the elections.

The Toshakhana case followed swiftly after a special court, also convened in prison, found Khan guilty of leaking state secrets related to a sensitive diplomatic cable. Khan, who labeled the trial as a sham, intends to appeal against the verdict. The series of legal setbacks intensifies the challenges faced by the former prime minister in the midst of political turmoil.

As Pakistan braces for the upcoming general election, the unfolding legal drama involving Imran Khan adds a new layer of complexity to the political landscape, setting the stage for a critical period in the country's political history.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:56 IST

