Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Imran Khan's Letter to IMF Asking to Halt Bailout Package 'Hostility Towards State': Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday criticised jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's letter to the IMF linking the cash-strapped country's political stability with any future bailout talks, saying his action was akin to hostility against the state.

Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Imran khan Nawaz Sharif IMF
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday criticised jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's letter to the IMF linking the cash-strapped country's political stability with any future bailout talks, saying his action was akin to hostility against the state. Nawaz Sharif made these remarks as he arrived at Parliament House for the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo said such tactics were the 'tradition' of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The 74-year-old three-time prime minister said that "no political party will write such letters" and asked if this was not an act of hostility. "You can draw the conclusions yourself." A day earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also expressed his disapproval of the PTI chief’s letter to the International Monetary Fund, terming this move as 'highly irresponsible'. Appearing on a talk show on a private TV channel, Kakar said the letter was sent at a time when the caretaker government had significantly worked for economic revival, with relevant indicators showing positive trends and achieving various financial targets.

Advertisement

He noted that negotiations with the IMF are underway for a USD 6-billion-dollar agreement, which is crucial for the country's economic health. Moreover, different multilateral agreements also depend on it. He said there are appropriate forums to sort out electoral disputes, and PTI’s decision to write a letter to the IMF was unjustified and highly irresponsible. However, he noted that the letter would have no effects in tangible terms, but it would have political costs for the PTI.

PTI founder Khan confirmed that he had penned a letter to the IMF, urging the global lender to give the poll results a thorough once-over before cutting any new cheques for Pakistan. Khan has urged the IMF to conduct an "audit" of at least 30 per cent of the national and provincial assembly seats to unearth the brazen "intervention and fraud" during the elections before considering any further bailout talks with the cash-strapped country.

Advertisement

"If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?" he questioned, expressing concerns that such a loan could lead to a rise in poverty. The former prime minister warned that without substantial investment in the country, the burden of loans would continue to rise, underscoring the need for political stability. Khan, 71, alleged that the institutions were compromised to ensure the selection of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, causing harm to various organisations, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In his letter, Khan accused that the election process was rigged in favour of Nawaz and claimed that he had been unfairly subjected to corruption allegations. Official sources said that the new government would seek a fresh loan of about USD 6 billion from the IMF to help it address the issue of balance of payments. Pakistan last year avoided default after the IMF provided a USD 3 billion short-term loan and it may face problems to meet external liabilities in case the new IMF loan is delayed.

Advertisement

Despite Imran's efforts, it remains to be seen whether the letter will yield the desired results, as the IMF has expressed its willingness to work with the new Pakistani government.

Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to be the next prime minister to head a coalition government with a post-poll power-sharing deal with Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The new prime minister is expected to be elected by the newly formed National Assembly on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

7 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

9 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

9 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

9 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

9 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

21 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

21 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

21 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

21 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tata's semiconductor units gamechanger for NE economy: Assam CM

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. New Pak PM to be Elected on Sunday; PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Frontrunner

    World28 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Mandhana hits a fifty for RCB

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. India Voices 'Grave Concern' About Situation in Palestine

    World33 minutes ago

  5. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo