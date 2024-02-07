Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Imran Khan's PTI Party’s Leader Rehan Zeb Khan Shot Dead, 3 Injured At Rally

Three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally in the restive northwestern region, officials said.

Digital Desk
Rehan Zeb Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party leaders Imran Khan and Rehan Zeb Khan. | Image:X/Rehan Zeb Khan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jailed ex Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party’s leader Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead on Wednesday. He was reportedly contesting the February 8 elections, Islamabad media is reporting. Three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally in the restive northwestern region, officials were quoted saying. An explosion occurred on the Jinnah Road of Sibbi city as the PTI was organising a rally on the road.

Zeb Khan was in the race as an independent candidate for NA-8 and PK-22 from the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Khar police station, Rasheed Khan, told the reporters in Islamabad that the PTI-affiliated candidate from Imran Khan’s party was busy electioneering in the locality to garner support for the upcoming election when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle, fatally wounding him. He added, that Rehan was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the rampant opening of the gunfire, at least four other individuals from PTI also sustained injuries during the incident, the SHO was reported as saying. The case of "targeted killing" is being suspected, according to Bajaur District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar. The Pakistani law-enforcement agencies have launched a thorough search operation in the vicinity and have initiated the investigation into the incident.

Another young, educated, vibrant, passionate, patriotic, ideological man murdered in cold blood in #LawlessPakistan.

After false flag operations, illegal incarcerations, destruction of homes & businesses, abductions, enforced disappearances, custodial torture, coerced… pic.twitter.com/vOp6HURXUq

— PTI (@PTIofficial) January 31, 2024

PTI labels Zeb’s killing as ‘assassination’

PTI described Zeb’s killing as “assassination.” It denounced the attack, saying that Zeb was contesting in election and was endorsed by the PTI party as a candidate for a National Assembly seat. PTI derided what it labelled "terrorist attacks" that unfolded during the public gatherings. It also noted that such instances pose questions on the integrity of the electoral process in Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s incarcerated former Prime Minister, and his wife, Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in Cipher case, the Pakistan Tehreef-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said. Khan was charged for the unlawful sale of state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. He has been imprisoned since August on several charges, and is barred from holding office for 10 years.

 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:19 IST

