Updated April 11th, 2022 at 16:20 IST

Islamabad HC dismisses petition seeking restraint against Shahbaz Sharif’s PM candidature

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race to become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Kamal Joshi
Shehbaz Sharif
The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected a petition, praying the court to restrain Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif's candidature as Prime Prime Minister. Sharif and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race to become the new premier.

The High Court also rejected a petition, seeking a treason case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and various ministers, as inadmissible. IHC Chief Justice also fined the petitioner Maulvi Iqbal Haider PKR 1,00,000.

The request to put the names of Khan and other former ministers on the no-fly list was also dismissed by the court also with the petition to investigate the diplomatic dispatch which alleged a "foreign conspiracy" to topple the PTI government.

Khan, who effectively lost the majority in the 342-member National Assembly, had dissolved Parliament and called for a fresh election earlier this month after NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri blocked a no-trust motion against him.

However, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a landmark 5-0 judgment on April 7 struck down Suri's ruling and ordered the speaker to call a session on April 9 to organise the no-trust vote.

Khan failed to pass his most rigid political test since assuming office in 2018 due to desertions in his party and ruptures in the ruling coalition. He is the first Pakistani premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote.

PTI MNAs resign from National Assembly

The lawmakers belonging to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned from the National Assembly ahead of the voting to elect a new Prime Minister. Imran Khan's close aide Fawad Chaudhry said that the ex-ruling party will fight for freedom and not become part of any government which was being formed under a "foreign agenda".

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race to become the new PM. In the 342-member House, the winning candidate should get the support of at least 172 lawmakers. The joint opposition that is supporting Shehbaz has shown the requisite numbers in the no-trust vote.

Published April 11th, 2022 at 16:20 IST

