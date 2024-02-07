Advertisement

Lahore – As Pakistan gears up to hold the country's highly anticipated polls, the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif pledged to improve ties with India in his party's latest manifesto. With less than two weeks before the country witnesses a general elections on February 8, Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) issued a party manifesto for the upcoming elections. While the party pledged to counter terrorism and deal with the economy that has grappled with the country, Sharif's party also decided to extend a “message of peace” to other nations around the world. However, what makes the manifesto interesting is the fact that the list of other countries also included the name of India.

According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn News, PML-N vowed to improve Pakistan's Foreign Policy by sending a “message of peace” to other countries, including India. However, in regard to India, the party maintained that it would work on establishing peaceful relations with the country on the condition of reverting its August 2019 action on India-occupied Kashmir. In the past, India has told Pakistan that Kashmir is an “inalienable and integral” part of the country after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan unveiled the party's much-anticipated election manifesto on Saturday at a party event in Lahore.

Advertisement

Honest - Competent - Committed



Absolute well built manifesto and this is the manifesto that will be manifested!!#PMLNManifesto pic.twitter.com/LYYTRMmzpe — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 27, 2024

Restoration of the Pak economy remains the main agenda

During the launch event, the PML-N supremo mentioned that the country's economy is the most important aspect of the party's manifesto. While recalling his last tenure as the country's Prime Minister, Sharif insisted that there was "no inflation” under his reign. If elected in power, the party vowed to provide the public with “cheap and increased electricity” as well as “speedy development”, Dawn reported. The promises enshrined in the party's manifesto include a 20 to 30 per cent reduction in power bills, a 15,000 megawatt-increase in electricity production and a 10,000MW production of solar energy. The party also insisted that it would have a “zero-tolerance policy" towards terrorism. Other agendas on the PML-N manifesto included “secured water future” and “add life to the economy through exports”, Dawn reported.