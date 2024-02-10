English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

'Nawaz Sharif is a Leader of Low Intelligence': Imran Khan Takes Swipe in Victory Speech

The video was shared by PTI on Saturday labeling it as a "victory' speech by the party as Chief Khan remains in prison.

Digital Desk
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Islamabad: As Pakistan awaits the results of recent general elections, the former Prime Minister took a swipe at Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif stating him as a "low intelligence" leader in an AI-generated video released by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The video was shared by PTI on Saturday labeling it as a "victory' speech by the party as Chief Khan remains in prison.

The audio clip of his AI-enabled voice on X, "My beloved countrymen. By turning out in such huge numbers and exercising your democratic right of franchise, you have laid the foundation for the restoration of the freedom to exercise citizens' rights."

Furthermore, the video showed Khan congratulating people for taking part in the elections in such large numbers.

The London Plan:

Taking a dig Nawaz, it said, The 'London Plan' because of your active participation in the democratic exercise. Nawaz Sharif is a leader of low intelligence who gave a victory speech despite his party trailing in 30 seats."

Khan's AI video concluded the address by expanding his party's claims of rigging and electoral malfeasance.

"No Pakistani will accept this (electoral malpractice) and the international media has also reported extensively about it. As per the Form 45 data, we are on course to win more than 170 National Assembly seats."

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

