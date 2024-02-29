Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

New Pakistan PM to be Elected on Sunday; PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Frontrunner

Shehbaz Sharif is set to become Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Sunday with the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday announcing the schedule for the election of the head of the government.

Press Trust Of India
Shehbaz Sharif
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif is set to become Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Sunday with the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday announcing the schedule for the election of the head of the government. According to the schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers by Saturday, 2 pm. The scrutiny of the papers will be completed the same day.

It said that the procedure for the election of the premier was given to the newly elected lawmakers. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, 72, for the slot of prime minister while Omer Ayub Khan is the pick of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Advertisement

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N has received the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead a coalition government after the February 8 elections resulted in a hung Parliament. The agreement means Sharif is on course to become prime minister for a second time. Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister when the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's government was ousted in April 2022. The PML-N party president served as prime minister for 16 months till August 2023 when fresh elections were announced.

Both Shehbaz and Bilawal have asserted that they have enough support to form a coalition government. Under the power-sharing deal, 68-year-old Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP will be the coalition's candidate to become president - an office he previously held from 2008 to 2013.

Advertisement

According to the Constitution, a party must win 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly to form a government. Independent candidates - a majority backed by Khan's PTI - won 93 National Assembly seats. The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17 seats.

That left PML-N and PPP to ally along with four smaller parties to keep Khan's PTI out of power.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held on March 1, incumbent Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has announced. The elections will be held through secret ballot.

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and PTI-backed Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar have submitted their nomination papers for the post of the Speaker. Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Junaid Akbar’s names have been proposed by the treasury and opposition benches respectively for the post of deputy speaker.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

7 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

9 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

9 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

9 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

9 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

21 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

21 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

21 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

21 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tata's semiconductor units gamechanger for NE economy: Assam CM

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. New Pak PM to be Elected on Sunday; PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Frontrunner

    World28 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Mandhana hits a fifty for RCB

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. India Voices 'Grave Concern' About Situation in Palestine

    World33 minutes ago

  5. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo