×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Omar Ayub Of Imran Khan’s Party Named Leader Of Opposition In Pakistan’s National Assembly

Imran Khan’s PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council have jointly nominated his party leader Omar Ayub Khan as the leader of opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly

Reported by: Digital Desk
Omar Ayub Khan of Imran Khan’s party named leader of opposition in Pakistan
Omar Ayub Khan of Imran Khan’s party named leader of opposition in Pakistan | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council have jointly nominated his party leader Omar Ayub Khan as the leader of the opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The PTI-SIC formalised the nomination by submitting his documents to the office of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Omar Ayub Khan was also the joint candidate who lost to Imran Khan’s rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party’s Shehbaz Sharif in the prime ministerial election last week.

About 90 candidates of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) joined the SIC after winning in the February 8 general elections as independent candidates to secure reserved seats.

Advertisement

The nomination papers were submitted by Malik Amir Dogar in the presence of SIC supremo Sahib­zada Hamid Raza, and members of the national assembly (MNAs) Ali Mohammad Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt and others, the newspaper said.

Achakzai was the PTI-SIC’s candidate against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Asif Ali Zardari, who was on Saturday elected as the president. He took the oath on Sunday.

Advertisement

Responding to a question, Dr Jatt expressed the hope that Ayub would become the opposition leader in the NA through nomination, instead of election, on March 13 or 14.

The leader of the opposition enjoys the status of a federal minister. He gets a separate office, where usually opposition parties hold meetings.

Advertisement

The Public Accounts Committee is usually headed by the leader of the opposition. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

5 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

5 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

6 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

6 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

6 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

6 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New EC Appointment: PM Modi-Chaired Panel to Meet on Mar 15, Say Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. Punjab Police Arrests Five People Suspected Of Killing Gangster Rajesh

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Oscars 2024 Is Starting Early Than Its Usual Time

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Highlights: DC beats RCB by 1 run

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo