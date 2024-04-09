×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Former Pak PM and PPP leader Gillani Becomes Senate Chairman; PML-N's Nasir Appointed Deputy Role

Saidal Khan Nasir of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as the deputy chairman.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan's ex-PM and PPP leader Gillani becomes Senate chairman; PML-N's Nasir gets deputy role
No one had filed nomination papers against the two candidates supported by the ruling alliance led by the PML-N. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed as chairman of the Senate on Tuesday, amidst protest from lawmakers from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

Saidal Khan Nasir of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as the deputy chairman.

Advertisement

No one had filed nomination papers against the two candidates supported by the ruling alliance led by the PML-N.

Advertisement

The Senate met amidst protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who were demanding that the session, during which the chairperson and deputy chairperson would be elected, should be postponed until the election of senators from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province where polling was scheduled to be held on April 2 but postponed due to the controversy over the oath of members elected on reserved seats.

Early this month, elections were held in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh, but not in PTI-ruled KP province — where Senate polls were delayed on 11 seats due to provincial assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati’s refusal to administer the oath to opp­osi­t­ion lawmakers on rese­rved seats.

Advertisement

These seats were allotted to the PPP, PML-N, and other parties after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a plea by the PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for the allocation of these seats.

After the session began, 41 newly-elected senators were given oaths. The total strength of the Senate is 96, but currently, only 85 senators are its members as elections for 11 senators from KP are still pending.

Advertisement

With the election of the chairman and his deputy, the ruling alliance further solidified its grip on power as now it controls both Houses of Parliament.

The Senate is the upper house of Pakistan’s bicameral Parliament. The senators are elected for six-and-a-half-year with half of the house up for election every three years. They are elected by the provincial and National Assemblies.

Advertisement

Almost a month ago, the Upper House became dysfunctional following the retirement of half of its members. PTI SH SCY AKJ SCY SCY

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex erase gains

a few seconds ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

a minute ago
The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

2 minutes ago
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj’s Viral Video

4 minutes ago
Manchester City

Man City vs Real Madrid

4 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

11 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

14 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

19 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

21 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

24 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

26 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

26 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

27 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

29 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

30 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo