×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Pak Witnessed 245 Terror Attacks; 432 Fatalities & 370 Injuries in First Quarter of 2024: Report

A new militant group named Jabhat Ansar al-Mahdi Khorasan (JAMK), affiliated with the Gul Bahadur group, has emerged.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan Flag.
Image used for representation. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan witnessed as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations during the first quarter of 2024, resulting in 432 fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and rebels, according to a think tank report.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, accounted for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) during this period. Individually, the former suffered 51 per cent and the latter 41 per cent of all fatalities in the first quarter of 2024, according to the security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

Advertisement

The data indicates that the remaining regions were relatively peaceful, suffering less than 8 per cent of all fatalities.

Interestingly, militant organisations claimed responsibility for less than 20 per cent of the total casualties attributed to terrorism in the first quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

A new militant group named Jabhat Ansar al-Mahdi Khorasan (JAMK), affiliated with the Gul Bahadur group, has emerged.

In addition to the casualties of terrorism and counter-terrorism, there were 64 incidents of sabotage in the country targeting properties of the government, politicians, and private and security properties.

Advertisement

In the first quarter, Balochistan recorded a staggering 96 per cent surge in violence, with fatalities jumping to 178 from 91 in the last quarter of 2023.

Sindh saw a nearly 47 per cent rise in violence, though the number of fatalities was very low. However, the regions of KP, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) recorded encouraging decreases in violence by 24 per cent, 85 per cent, and 65 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Despite a notable decrease in violence observed in GB during the period under review, the GB home minister issued a terror threat alert on March 31, 2024, on the possibility of attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The alert came following a suicide attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in the Shangla district of KP who were working on the Dasu Dam project, resulting in the deaths of five Chinese nationals and a local driver. It’s worth noting that last year, GB suffered the highest number of fatalities in a decade, with 17 lives lost, the report stated.

Advertisement

In the first quarter of the current year, civilians and security forces personnel suffered over 65 per cent (281) of all fatalities in nearly 200 terror attacks, compared to outlaws suffering only 35 per cent (151) in around 48 counter-terror operations.

The attacks on security officials and civilians outnumbered the security operations conducted against the outlaws by almost fourfold.

Advertisement

Civilians suffered 154 fatalities (36 per cent), which is more than any other category of victims.

Compared to the last quarter of 2023, the fatalities of civilians and security officials combined surged by 17 per cent, whereas the fatalities of outlaws, militants, and insurgents combined decreased by almost 15 per cent in the first quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, certain terrorist outfits, such as the banned Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), Lashkar-i-Islami (LI), and Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LeJ), which were highly active the previous year, have abstained from claiming any acts of terrorism this quarter. Only the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the militant Islamic State group, or Daesh, have claimed responsibility for some attacks.

The banned insurgent groups, Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front, Baloch Raaji Ajoi Sangar, and Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, claimed responsibility for 18 attacks (three times more than the claims of the militant groups) in the first quarter, causing 42 fatalities and 40 injuries. The prime targets of the insurgent groups were the security and government installations, including Gwadar Port Complex, Mach Jail, and Turbat Naval Base.

Advertisement

In the first quarter, eight incidents of sectarian violence were reported, impacting all religious communities, including Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Among the non-Muslim communities, Ahmadis endured the highest casualties (9), while three fatalities occurred among Shias due to violence. Additionally, a Sunni was also targeted in an act of violence, according to the report.

On Sunday, unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on a Pakistan Army bomb disposal team near the port city of Gwadar, killing two soldiers and injuring four others.

Advertisement

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Sharma

Karan Weds Pooja

a few seconds ago
Gems To Attract Peace

Gems To Attract Peace

a minute ago
Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024

How to ace JEE Mains

6 minutes ago
Bhopal to face power cut today.

India's power consumption

8 minutes ago
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship

SC on Vyas Tehkhana

10 minutes ago
Germany on Monday became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations

Cannabis Legal in Germany

10 minutes ago
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Cake Kanha

11 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 official poster

WWE WrestleMania 40 card

12 minutes ago
Balletcore Beauty Look

Balletcore Beauty Look

13 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

13 minutes ago
Indonesian Rupiah

Indonesia's Rupiah, stock

14 minutes ago
ms dhoni during match against rcb

Most dismissals in T20

15 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep About Sarbjit

17 minutes ago
Pakistan Flag.

Pakistan Terror Attacks

18 minutes ago
Crossing Borders: Navigating Life After Study Abroad

Life after study abroad

19 minutes ago
Exports

China imports

20 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Ali Abbas About Aamir

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World9 hours ago

  2. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World16 hours ago

  3. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  4. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo