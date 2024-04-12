Advertisement

Balochistan: At least 17 people have been reportedly killed and over 40 others injured in Pakistan’s Balochistan after a speeding truck carrying religious pilgrims to a shrine on the occasion of Eid, fell into a ravine on Thursday. As per reports, the incident took place when the truck travelling to a shrine in Southwestern Pakistan with religious pilgrims lost its balance leading to the accident. According to the officials, the truck was overspeeding, which fell into a ravine while negotiating a turn in a mountainous town on Thursday. It is being said that the travellers were en route to a prayer site during the Muslim festival Eid-ul-Fitr.

The officials said that the travellers were en route to a prayer site Shah Noorani Sufi shrine in Khuzdar city during the Eid-ul-Fitr. Surprisingly, the driver jumped out of the truck during the incident and remained safe.

Officials confirmed that the truck was over-speeding and it went out of the driver’s control while negotiating a turn in the mountainous town in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The deputy medical superintendent of a government hospital, Shaukat Jalbani also confirmed the death of 17 people and said that most of the injured had been sent to hospital in Karachi for treatment.

