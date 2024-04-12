Updated April 11th, 2024 at 19:05 IST
17 Killed, Over 40 Injured on Eid As Truck Carrying Pilgrims Falls into Ravine in Balochistan
At least 17 people killed and over 40 others injured in Pakistan’s Balochistan after a speeding truck carrying religious pilgrims fell into a ravine today.
- World News
- 2 min read
Balochistan: At least 17 people have been reportedly killed and over 40 others injured in Pakistan’s Balochistan after a speeding truck carrying religious pilgrims to a shrine on the occasion of Eid, fell into a ravine on Thursday. As per reports, the incident took place when the truck travelling to a shrine in Southwestern Pakistan with religious pilgrims lost its balance leading to the accident. According to the officials, the truck was overspeeding, which fell into a ravine while negotiating a turn in a mountainous town on Thursday. It is being said that the travellers were en route to a prayer site during the Muslim festival Eid-ul-Fitr.
The officials said that the travellers were en route to a prayer site Shah Noorani Sufi shrine in Khuzdar city during the Eid-ul-Fitr. Surprisingly, the driver jumped out of the truck during the incident and remained safe.
Officials confirmed that the truck was over-speeding and it went out of the driver’s control while negotiating a turn in the mountainous town in Balochistan province of Pakistan.
The deputy medical superintendent of a government hospital, Shaukat Jalbani also confirmed the death of 17 people and said that most of the injured had been sent to hospital in Karachi for treatment.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:49 IST
