Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Pakistan Airline Instructs Pilots, Crew not to Fast During Ramadan Over Safety Concern

Pakistani national flag carrier said that the decision was endorsed by corporate safety management and aircrew medical center.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has instructed the airlines staff, pilot and flight attendants not to fast during the month of Ramzan over safety concerns during the on-flight duties. In a statement, the Pakistani national flag carrier, said that the decision was endorsed by corporate safety management and aircrew medical center. PIA's pilots and cabin crew must refrain from staying hungry or thirsty during Ramadan as it could lead to dehydration, lethargy, and sleep-related issues for individuals that work on the flight, thereby posing safety and security risks for the passengers.

“The PIA’s top management, based on these recommendations, has issued compliance orders to the pilots and cabin crew personnel with immediate effect. The recommendations have specifically stated that when a person is fasting, he faces dehydration and issues of laziness and sleep,” an official of the airline was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The airlines said that an aircraft crash probe by the aircraft investigation board found that PIA Airbus flight went down near Karachi airport due to human errors. This was due to lack of clear directive by PIA and the civil aviation authority regarding whether pilots should fast while on duty. The lack of sound judgment by the two pilots during the landing led to the tragic crash, the airline said. As many as 101 people died, including pilots and the passengers. The privatisation of the PIA has been authorised by Pakistan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. The aircraft carrier is the third-largest loss-making public sector entity, as per polls by Express Tribune newspaper.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

