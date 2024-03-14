×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Pakistan announces by-elections for vacant seats in National and provincial assemblies on April 21

Pakistan's election commission on Thursday announced that by-elections for six vacant seats in the National Assembly and 17 seats in the provincial assemblies would be held on April 21.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image
Representative image | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan's election commission on Thursday announced that by-elections for six vacant seats in the National Assembly and 17 seats in the provincial assemblies would be held on April 21.

These seats fell vacant after candidates, who were elected on more than one seat in the February 8 general elections, vacated the other. According to law, a candidate can contest on an unlimited number of seats but can only retain one.

Advertisement

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the schedule for the by-elections for the vacant seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

The ECP said the nomination papers for the by-elections could be submitted from March 16 to 18 and the same would be scrutinised on March 21. Appeals against the nomination papers can be submitted to the ECP till March 25 and the election tribunal would dispose of the appeals till March 28 and the nomination papers could be withdrawn till March 29.

Advertisement

The final list of candidates will be displayed on March 29 and electoral symbols will be allotted on March 30, while elections will be held on April 21.

Apart from the six vacant seats in the National Assembly, 12 in the Punjab Assembly, two each in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan legislatures and one in the Sindh Assembly would be open for contest.

Advertisement

The seats also include one in the National Assembly and three in the provincial assemblies where elections were postponed due to the deaths of candidates.

With the by-elections, the process of general election 2024 would be completed. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anurag Thakur

18 OTT Platforms Banned

a minute ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

4 minutes ago
PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

7 minutes ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

8 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

9 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

11 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

13 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

16 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

19 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

19 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

21 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

22 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

22 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

23 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

24 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

26 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo