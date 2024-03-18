Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Multiple Regions of Afghanistan Amid Tensions: Reports

Advertisement

Khost – Amid the brewing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the rampant rise in terrorist attacks in the region reports are emerging that the Pakistani Air Force has carried out airstrikes inside the Afghan border. According to the information obtained by the Republic, the strikes were conducted in the Paktika, Kunar and Khost regions. The target of the strikes were the areas where leaders of the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were allegedly conducting their operations. The strikes came two days after 7 Pakistan army personnel including 2 officers were killed in North Waziristan terror attack.

On Sunday, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that TTP militants are using Afghanistan soil to carry out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. “Terrorism against us is mostly being conducted from Afghanistan,” the defence minister said while speaking to the media in Sialkot on Sunday, Geo News reported. In the past, Pakistan has often accused Afghan authorities of not taking action against terror operatives operating in the country including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In the Sunday press conference, Asif maintained that some of the facilitators of the terrorists have been traced. He went on to reiterate that "those people [foreign nationals] who do not have valid documents would not be allowed to live in Pakistan".

Afghanistan assessing the situation

Shortly after the strikes were reported, Afghanistan's Taliban-installed regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that they were assessing the situation. “We are still assessing the situation at the moment, details of which will be shared after a while," Mujahid told The Khorasan Diary Correspondent in Kabul. The Khost, Paktika and Kunar provinces shared borders with Pakistan's North and South Waziristan tribal districts. As per the reports, Pakistan targeted specific locations i.e. Laman in Pakitka province and Pasa Mella in Khost province. According to

The Khorasan Diary, the House of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan affiliate Abdullah Shah’s in Laman was targeted in the recent attacks.