×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Pakistan Crumbles as BLA's Majeed Brigade Bombards Country's Second-Largest Naval Airbase

Amid the growing instability in Pakistan, the struggling nation's second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in Turbat witnessed a major attack.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad – Amid the growing instability in Pakistan, the struggling nation's second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in Turbat, underwent a heavy attack, which was marked by intense gunfire and multiple explosions. According to The Balochistan Post, the Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Naval Airbase, which is known for its strategic importance to Pakistan. Amid the chaos, the army claimed that at least 4 people had lost their lives in the attack. 

As per the reports, the brutal attack commenced at 10:30 pm on Monday. The security sources noted that the 4-5 BLA Terrorists armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades attacked, which eventually led to an intense fire exchange with the security personnel present at the outer wall of the station. In light of this, the District Health Officer of Kech has declared an emergency at the Teaching Hospital in Turbat, The Baloch Post reported. All medical staff were ordered to report to the hospital immediately to take care of the anticipated casualties from the assault.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to note that the Majeed Brigade is opposed to China’s investments in the province of Balochistan and has accused China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's vital resources. What makes the Turbat Naval Airbase so important is the fact it stations Chinese drones. “We have entered the Pakistani Naval Airbase in Turbat," the BLA Majeed Brigade said in an email to The Baloch Post. 

Advertisement

Third major attack in the region

The latest attack marked the group’s second operation within a week and its third major attack this year. This reflects a major uptick in the group's activities in the region since the prior assaults included an operation in Mach City on January 29 and an attack on the ISI and MI headquarters in Gwadar on March 20. Meanwhile, the region of Turbat has seen a significant increase in military activity, with numerous helicopters observed patrolling the skies. Following this, the Frontier Corps has blocked several major roads in Turbat, and a large contingent of FC personnel has been observed moving towards the naval airbase.

Advertisement

Apart from Balochistan Pakistan has also witnessed a major rise in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The uptick was seen after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire deal with the government of Pakistan in November 2022.  

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

a minute ago
Chris Wood

Nottingham appeals

2 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

4 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

5 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

7 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

7 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

10 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

15 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

15 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

16 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

16 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

18 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

28 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo