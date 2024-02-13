Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Pakistan Elections 2024: Here's Why President Alvi May Not Administer Oath Taking Ceremony of New PM

The election of the Senate’s 53 members, chairman/deputy chairman and consequently election of the president of the country has to be conducted before March 8.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad – As top political parties in Pakistan struggle to form a government, the country's current President Dr Arif Alvi might not get a chance to administer the oath of the new prime minister. On Monday, a source close to the government told the Pakistani news outlet, The News International that the election of the Senate’s 53 members, chairman/deputy chairman and consequently election of the president of the country has to be conducted before March 8. The same date is the deadline for the new government in the National Assembly to elect their new Prime Minister. However, Alvi is obligated to summon the new government by February 29. 

The sources told the Pakistani news outlet that if the elections for the office of the president are held a week before the government select a premier, incumbent Arif Alvi will not be administering the oath-taking ceremony. Instead, a new president will conduct the ceremony. It is important to note that President Alvi belongs to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, whose party members contested elections independently. 

Advertisement

What does the schedule look like? 

According to The News International, the members of the assemblies will have to submit their expense details by February 18 and the notification for the elected members will be issued on February 22. The first session of the Pakistan National Assembly could be held on February 26, while the provincial assemblies could be summoned on the same or the following day. Once the oaths of the assembly members are administered, they will become regular members of the respective houses. From here the process of Senate election will be initiated. According to The News International, the elections will take four days. As soon as the new Senators take the oath, the schedule for the president’s will commence. Simultaneously after National Assembly members take their oaths they have five days to elect speakers, deputy speakers and prime minister in case of National Assembly and chief ministers in the provincial assemblies. Hence, by the time a new Prime Minister takes the oath, Pakistan will have a new president. 

Advertisement

Another crucial aspect to note is the fact that President Arif Alvi declined to administer the oath-taking ceremony of Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on August 14, 2022. The Chairman of the Senate had to perform the ceremony instead. Meanwhile, the caretaker prime minister and cabinet members will stay in their respective offices till the moment the new prime minister takes oath. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

14 minutes ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

19 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Met with Chinese Energy Firm's Chairman, Ex-Associate Testifies

    World9 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts MP's Singrauli

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement