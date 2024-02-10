The Australian government on Saturday condemned the restriction Pakistani authorities imposed during elections. “Australia notes the initial results of Pakistan's general elections held on 8 February 2024. We express our condolences for the loss of life incurred by terrorist attacks in the lead-up to and during the elections. Australia welcomes the increase in the number of women registered to vote and the fact that millions of Pakistanis chose to vote,” the statement reads.

“It is regrettable, however, that the Pakistani people were restricted in their choice since not all political parties were allowed to contest these elections,” the statement further reads.