Pakistan Elections 2024: PML-N's Nawaz Sharif and PPP's Asif Ali Zardari are set to form a coalition government in Pakistan, even as PTI's Imran Khan was celebrating victory early.
9: 01 IST, February 10th 2024
While elucidating the future plans, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that his party is in no formal talks with any political party, including the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), regarding the government formation in Lahore. “So far, there have been no formal talks with either the PML-N, PTI or any other political party,” Bilawal told Geo News on Saturday. Earlier today, the political scion stated that no federal government can be formed without PPP. “Some informal contacts are present in our relationships, but so far, there has been no contact with the PTI bloc,” he added.
8: 19 IST, February 10th 2024
Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas declared that the party will provide full support to PTI to form a government in the National Assembly.
7: 58 IST, February 10th 2024
Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that governments in Federal, Punjab and Balochistan cannot be formed without the PPP. “We don’t know the whole count nor have independents announced their decisions. No government will be able to solve the public’s problems without addressing the political toxicity," Bilawal told Geo News. “The central executive committee of PPP had named me as the PM candidate but if we have to change that another meeting needs to be called and we will decide on how to move forward,” he added.
7: 02 IST, February 10th 2024
Amid accusations of electoral malpractices, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced that fresh polling in multiple constituencies. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo News, re-polling will be conducted in polling stations of NA-88, PS-18 and PK-90 constituencies on February 15. The decision by the Pakistani electoral watchdog came after election material belonging to 26 polling stations was set ablaze in the RO's office in the NA-88 constituency.
6: 49 IST, February 10th 2024
Global Internet watchdog NetBlocks reported a nation-scale disruption of social media platform X, formally known as Twitter. “Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to X/Twitter across #Pakistan; the incident comes amid political turmoil after a controversial election held under an internet and mobile network blackout,” NetBlocks wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.
5: 23 IST, February 10th 2024
Senior leader from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that President Arif Alvi would invite his party to form the government. “We have no quarrel with anyone, we want to move forward. We will proceed and form a government in accordance with the constitution and the law,” Gohar Khan said addressing the media in Islamabad. “No obstacle should be created for the PTI and results should be announced as soon as possible. As per the law, the final result is extracted from Form 45 and we have received all the results,” he said adding that the final results should be announced before 12:00 am tonight.
4: 51 IST, February 10th 2024
Commenting on the poll result delay crisis, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan could have avoided the crisis if Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were in use. The use of EVMs has been strongly advocated by PTI during their time in power. “Remember 'our' long struggle for Electronic Voting Machines. EVM had paper ballots that could be counted separately by hand (like it is being done today) BUT it also had a simple electronic calculator/counter with each vote button pressed. Totals of every candidate would have been available & printed within five minutes of closing of poll. The entire effort that included more than 50 meetings at the Presidency alone was scuttled,” Alvi wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Had EVMs been there today, my dear beloved Pakistan would have been spared this crisis,” he added.
3: 45 IST, February 10th 2024
The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN ) noted on Saturday that transparency in elections was observed at polling stations but not in the offices of the Returning Officers (ROs). On Saturday, FAFEN spokesperson Musarrat Qadeem said that delay in the release of poll results, and suspension of internet and mobile services damaged parliamentary efforts made through Election Act. Earlier today, the US, UK and EU issued separate statements on the matter in which they called upon the relevant Pakistani authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all the reported irregularities in Thursday’s elections.
3: 29 IST, February 10th 2024
The commonwealth body which went to monitor the Pakistan elections issued a preliminary statement on the Pakistan polls. In the statement, the body alluded to the instances of violence that took place during the polls, but glossed over the accusations of the elections being rigged.
2: 13 IST, February 10th 2024
Amid the ongoing turmoil, ex-MNA Mohsin Dawar was injured in a “firing” incident in North Waziristan’s Miranshah. His party leader, Bushra Gohar took to X, to share an update on the situation. According to Dawn, the chief of the National Democratic Movement, was contesting from the district’s NA-40 constituency. On Friday, Dawar alleged that there were attempts to rig the polling results. The incident came a month after he survived a gun attack on his convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts.
1: 53 IST, February 10th 2024
The Australian government on Saturday condemned the restriction Pakistani authorities imposed during elections. “Australia notes the initial results of Pakistan's general elections held on 8 February 2024. We express our condolences for the loss of life incurred by terrorist attacks in the lead-up to and during the elections. Australia welcomes the increase in the number of women registered to vote and the fact that millions of Pakistanis chose to vote,” the statement reads.
“It is regrettable, however, that the Pakistani people were restricted in their choice since not all political parties were allowed to contest these elections,” the statement further reads.
1: 31 IST, February 10th 2024
Hello Readers,
Before we continue with our latest coverage on the 2024 Pakistan Election, here's a look at what has happened as of now:
- On February 8, Pakistan went to polls after multiple delays.
- Iman Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf couldn't contest as a party since it lost its electoral bat symbol. Hence, the party members contested the polls as independents.
- On the day of the polls, the authorities suspended mobile and internet services, citing security concerns.
- Many accused the regime of rigging elections and videos of ruckus in poll stations circulated online.
- Independent candidates backed by PTI left the country in shock as they gained major lead in the polls.
- PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif celebrated "prematurely" and said that his party is open to forming an alliance with PPP and JUI-F.
- PTI mulls an alliance with MWM, a small party that provided support to them during local elections.
To Follow Our Coverage of Pakistan Elections, Click Here
10: 59 IST, February 10th 2024
The Pakistan Elections 2024 have been marked with violence and restrictions on the media. There have been protests and boycotts across the nation and in areas like Balochistan that are usually in revolt.
10: 57 IST, February 10th 2024
The following are the results declared by the Pakistan poll body, as of February 10 morning:
Imran Khan-backed candidates: 91
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N: 71
Bilawal Bhutto's PPP(P): 53
JUI-F (2)
Others: 33.
10: 48 IST, February 10th 2024
Pakistan Elections 2024: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reportedly come to an agreement to form a coalition government in the country. The final results of the Pakistan Elections 2024 are yet to be declared.
