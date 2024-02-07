Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Pak Hits Back At Iran With Missile Strikes Day After Attacks That Killed 2 in Balochistan: Report

Pakistan on Thursday launched retaliatory attack by hitting militant targets in Iran, claimed reports.

Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday launched retaliatory attack, targeting Baloch militant groups based in Iran, claimed local media reports. The attack follows Pakistan's warning to Tehran of "serious consequences" in wake of missile attacks on militant bases in Balochistan that killed two. 

There is no formal confirmation yet, but according to local media outlets and some Twitter handles, Pakistan launched multiple missiles and conducted airstrikes against Baloch separatist factions, namely the Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army, marking a significant escalation in the conflict, reports claimed.  

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned Iran's airstrikes in Balochistan and asserted that the incident was "completely unacceptable", expelling the Iranian ambassador and recalling its envoy from Tehran. Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani informed his Iranian counterpart that Islamabad has a ‘right to respond.' 

Iran's Attack Targeted ‘Only Terrorists’ 

Iranian authorities clarified that they only targeted terrorists and not civilians through missile attacks in Balochistan. While speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, claimed that no Pakistani citizens had been targeted. The Iranian minister said he had spoken to his Pakistani counterpart and "assured him that we do respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and Iraq."

Provincial officials in Pakistan said two children were killed and several others injured in strikes near the Iran border. The violation was unprovoked and unacceptable, said Pakistani foreign ministry spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. Pakistan reserved “the right to respond to this illegal act”, a message it had conveyed to the Iranian government, she said. Pakistan would not allow Iran’s ambassador, currently visiting his home country, to return, Baloch said.

Advertisement

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan Confirms Strikes In Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, confirmed the missile attacks in Iran through an official release. “This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar,'” it reads. 
 

Advertisement

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement