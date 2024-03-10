Advertisement

Islamabad: The Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan may approach India to seek help in retrieving the bodies of 14 fishermen who went missing when their boat capsized at Hijamkro Creek near Keti Bandar, Dawn has reported. On March 5, 45 fishermen belonging to Ibrahim Hyder, a fishing village in the Malir district of Sindh, had their boat capsize at Hijamkro Creek. Subsequent rescue operations managed to save 31 fishermen but 14 others remained missing. A search operation carried out by divers of the Pakistan Navy, Maritime Security Agencies and the Edhi Foundation on Saturday failed to trace the missing fishermen.

Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Agha Rafiullah, who represents Karachi, told Dawn that he had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to approach Indian authorities and seek their help finding the missing fishermen that belong to his constitiency. Sharif reportedly assured Rafiullah that the matter would be taken up with the Indian side as there are ‘apprehensions’ that the tidal waves may have swept the missing fishermen into Indian territorial waters.

Advertisement

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum official Kamal Shah also noted that high waves might have taken the fishermen to the territorial waters of India as they had not been found after a search of four days.

With inputs from PTI.