There has been a notable reorganisation in the rankings of the world's most influential passports with an unprecedented development as six nations currently hold the top spot for possessing the most desirable travel documents in 2024. Individuals hailing from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain can now enjoy the advantage of visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to an impressive 194 destinations worldwide. This marks the highest number recorded since the inception of the Henley Passport Index, which has been tracking global travel freedoms for the past 19 years.

Developed by the London-based Henley & Partners and utilising exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this index mirrors the most recent patterns in global mobility.

Traditionally, Japan and Singapore have maintained the leading position for the past five years. However, the recent rankings signify a noteworthy ascent for European nations.

Finland and Sweden, alongside South Korea have now secured the second spot, providing access to 193 destinations.

Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands closely fall in third place each granting access to 192 destinations.

Simultaneously, the index designed to evaluate worldwide travel freedoms, underscores a notable discrepancy in global mobility, specifically emphasising the limitations faced by the least influential passports.

Afghanistan persists at the bottom of the index with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to only 28 countries. This stark distinction highlights the growing gap in global mobility with the top-ranked countries now having the privilege to travel visa-free to 166 more destinations than Afghanistan.

With a visa-free score of 34, Pakistan holds the unenviable position of possessing the fourth least powerful passport globally. Only Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan rank lower in the hierarchy of the world's most and least influential passports.

10 'least powerful' passports 2024

Afghanistan (28)

Syria (29)

Iraq (31)

Pakistan (34)

Yemen (35)

Somalia (36)

Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territories (40)

Bangladesh, North Korea (42)

Eritrea, Sri Lanka (43)

Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (45)

The report also throws light on the wider repercussions of restricted travel freedom. The disparity in global mobility extends beyond mere convenience and reveals profound geo-political and economic inequalities.

Nations holding less influential passports frequently encounter obstacles in international trade, investment and the transfer of skills, all of which are pivotal for economic advancement.

The Henley Global Mobility Report 2024 underscores the significance of augmenting travel freedom and fostering openness to international collaboration as an important catalysts for global economic development.

The report proposes that improving visa-free access can positively influence a nation's economic performance and enhance its global integration.

