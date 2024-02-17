Advertisement

Pakistan authorities on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the Capital and other cities after jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party workers started nationwide protests against alleged rigging and stealing of the election mandate, according to Press Trust of India. PTI's two main political rivals are slated to form a coalition government after ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) formed a post-poll alliance on Tuesday.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-backed independent candidates emerged as winners garnering 90 National Assembly seats. As they slammed authorities for the outcome of the poll which they labelled were rigged and stolen, several of the PTI party members took took to street for protesting against what they called as 'record-high rigging’ in the election. The party decided to be in opposition in the parliament.

"The PTI has called for country-wide protests against the unprecedented, massive, brazen rigging in general elections 2024, where PTI’s win of 180 National Assembly seats and a two-thirds majority in the parliament, was cut down to half," the party said in a statement. PTI’s spokesperson Raoof Hasan added, "The 2024 elections would be remembered in the country's history due to the scale of rigging.” Raoof stated that the elections were rigged, without providing any evidence. Not just Khan’s PTI, other political parties including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), also hurled narratives of rigging during the elections.

Police issues two threat alerts related to ‘terrorism’

Police in Islamabad imposed prohibitory orders and restrictions across major cities amid the protests gaining traction. The security forces were on “high alert,” the Dawn newspaper reported. Islamabad police refrained from mentioning PTI protests but said that the restrictions were imposed owing to the heavy traffic near the F9 park. The cops asked the public to avoid “unnecessary travel” on the nearby routes as it could be inconvenient. “Patrolling has been increased across the district while checking has been tightened at checkpoints,” the statement by the Islamabad Police accessed by the agency, said.

Ahead of the PTI protests, the police issued two threat alerts related to ‘terrorism’ from specific banned groups, the outlet The News, reported. The protesters were warned against the unlawful assembly in the federal capital, Islamabad Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan was quoted as saying. He added, that “nobody would be allowed to assemble or protest at any place in the federal capital at any public place.”

(With Agencies Inputs)





