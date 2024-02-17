Advertisement

Islamabad: Imparting another major embarrassment to Pakistan, a senior elections official and bureaucrat on Saturday made shocking revelations alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) were involved in wrong doings during the elections to ensure the poll results in favour of one party in the recently concluded Pakistan’s general elections. Alleging poll-rigging in the recent elections, the senior bureaucrat on Saturday took responsibility for all the wrongdoings and resigned from his post.

The senior bureaucrat asserted that the candidates who were clearly losing the elections were made to win. He resigned from his office after accepting responsibility for manipulation of poll results.

Advertisement

Former-PM Imran Khan's PTI Party has begun nationwide protests

This shocking disclosure has come up from former-Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, amid nationwide protest against the alleged malfunction in the recently concluded polls in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Jailed former-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has begun nationwide protests against alleged rigging and stealing of its mandate in the February 8 elections.

Talking to media personnel in Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chattha said, “I am taking the responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also completely involved in this.”

Advertisement

Chattha asserted, “Stabbing the country in its back does not let him sleep. I should be punished for the injustice I have done and others who were involved in this injustice should also be punished.”

Former bureaucrat confessed of contemplating suicide

The former bureaucrat said there was pressure on him to the extent that he contemplated suicide but then resolved to present matters before the public. “It is my request to the entire bureaucracy to not do anything wrong for all these politicians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly rejected the allegations Chattha has made against the chief election commissioner.

Advertisement

In a press statement, it said, "The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations levelled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner or the election commission and no official of the election commission never issued any instructions regarding changing the election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi.”

It further added, "Neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections."

Advertisement

However, it said that the matter would be investigated.

Former-caretaker Information minister refutes claims

Earlier, Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has also rejected the claims of manipulation of election results made by Chattha. Speaking to Geo News, he said that Chattha had not shown any proof of the alleged tampering of poll results.

Noting that the commissioner was retiring on March 13, Mir said, “I imagine he’s trying to kick start his political career after he retires.” Besides PTI, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and others have also complained of rigging during the elections.

Advertisement

Elections in Pakistan concluded on Feb 8

In the February 8 elections, independent candidates, who were backed by the PTI party, won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats that were contested in the February 8 election. However, PTI's two main rivals appear on course to form a coalition government after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) formed a post-poll alliance on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

