Islamabad: Newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for felicitating him on his recent re-election. "Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Sharif said in a post on X. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shehbaz on taking oath as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.

"Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi posted on X.

Sharif took over the top office in cash-strapped Pakistan on Monday following an election which has been plagued with constant allegations of vote rigging.

During his victory speech in the National Assembly, Sharif vowed that his nation would not become part of some “great game” and that his administration would strive to develop cordial ties with all of its neighbours.

"We will keep ties with neighbours on the basis of equality,” he said.

Sharif, however, raked up the Kashmir issue and equated it with Palestine.

Ties between India and Pakistan strained after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.

The relationship nosedived after India’s warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated further after India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. New Delhi has told Islamabad that it desires normal neighbourly relations with it in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

With inputs from PTI.