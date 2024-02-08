Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Pakistan Supreme Court Upholds Dead Musharraf's Death Sentence in Treason Case

Pakistan's Supreme Court reportedly upheld the 2019 death sentence of the late former military ruler on Wednesday.

Digital Desk
Then Pakistan Gen. Pervez Musharraf
Then Pakistan Gen. Pervez Musharraf | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf on Wednesday, January 10, as per reports. The sentence was given to him in 2019 by a special court in a high treason case. 

General Musharraf, known for undermining the Lahore agreement through the Kargil War in 1999 and being Pakistan's last military ruler, passed away on February 5 last year in Dubai due to a prolonged illness. He was 79 years old and had been receiving treatment for amyloidosis in Dubai since 2016 to avoid facing criminal charges in Pakistan.

The decision was made by a four-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, along with Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Aminuddin Khan, and Athar Minallah during the hearing. 

According to reports, the death sentence was issued by a special court in December 2019, citing Musharraf's "unconstitutional" declaration of emergency in November 2007 during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

In response to Musharraf's appeal against the death sentence, the Pakistani Supreme court declared the sentence ineffective due to non-compliance.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

