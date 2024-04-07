×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Pakistan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque, Accused Man Arrested by Police

The incident occurred in a mosque in Kot Addus City's Sanawan Bukhi Chowk in the month of Ramadan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Boy rape
13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque in Pakistan | Image:Shutterstock | Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Muzaffargarh: A 13-year-old boy was raped inside a mosque in Pakistan, say reports. The incident occurred in a mosque in Kot Addus City's Sanawan Bukhi Chowk in the month of Ramadan, but the date is not clear. The 28-year-old accused man was arrested by the police on April 4, as confirmed by the local media. 

A cleric in the mosque reported the incident after he caught the accused indulging in the criminal act with the minor. The accused reportedly threatened the cleric and fled from the scene. He was later held by the police.

The minor boy was shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Teenager raped while learning Quran

Reports say the teenage victim was in the process of learning the Quran inside the mosque, and both were observing ‘Itikaf’, when the boy was sexually abused by the man. Itikaf is a practice where worshippers stay in isolation in a mosque.

The police are investigating the case further.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

