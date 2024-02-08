Advertisement

In a move slammed as an attempt to disrupt trade, Pakistan closed a key northwestern border crossing with Afghanistan to truck drivers on Saturday, January 13. In a statement, the Afghanistan's ruling Taliban said that after closing the key crossing to the truck drivers of Afghanistan, the Pakistani authorities began requesting passports and visas from Afghan drivers.

Pakistani officials at the Torkham began asking for passports from the Afghan truck drivers, Noor Mohammad Hanif, director of Information and Culture department in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province said, according to Associated Press. He informed that the truckers, for years, have been able to pass the border without any documents for trade purposes. Afghanistan is also asking Pakistani drivers for passports and visas in a retaliatory move, Hanif noted.

Discussions ongoing, decision 'will be made soon'

Nangarhar governor’s office, in a separate statement, noted that officials from both sides are in discussions to find a resolution to the ongoing tussle, and that a “decision will be made soon.” The crucial Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been shut several times, most recently in September, when the clashes between the Pakistani and Afghanistan forces broke out. The crossing was closed owing to the hostilities.

Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban government argued that it does not allow the Pakistan Talibanis to use its soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, contrary to the claims made by the Pakistani government. The closing of the crossing for Afghan drivers came in light of the visit by Pakistan’s most senior politicians, Fazlur Rehman, to Kabul in an effort to defuse the lingering tensions between the two nations.

Tensions flared after Pakistan’s expulsion of nearly 1.7 million Afghans from its land. Pakistan said it deported half a million Afghans as they were staying illegally without any valid documents. Human rights groups slammed Pakistani authorities for committing what they labelled as the widespread abuses against Afghans living in Pakistan by compelling their return to Afghanistan. Pakistani security forces carried out mass detentions, seized property and livestock, and destroyed identity documents to expel thousands of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, they say. Some of those being deported or coerced to leave are Afghans who were born in Pakistan and never lived in Afghanistan.