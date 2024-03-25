×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Pakistan Supreme Court Seeks Details of Military Trials of Civilians Involved in May 9 Riots

A Pak Supreme Court bench had previously ruled the trying of civilians in military courts as being against the constitution of the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan. | Image:ANI
Islamabad: Pakistan's apex court, on Monday, instructed the government to provide details regarding the military trials of civilians who were allegedly involved in the May 9 riots last year. It may be recalled that said riots had erupted last year after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. While hundreds of leaders from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and their supporters were arrested in relation to the riots, only those alleged to have been involved in attacks against military installations were selected for trials in military courts.

A five-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court had unanimously declared the trying of accused civilians in military courts as being against the constitution of the country. The bench ruled that the accused should be tried in civilian criminal courts.   

A six-member bench of Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Azhar Hasan Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) against its Oct 23, 2023, unanimous ruling nullifying the military trials of civilians.

On December 13 last year, the court suspended the verdict by a 5-1 majority till the adjudication of the appeals.

The appeals were filed by the then-caretaker federal government and provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as well as by the defence ministry.

During the hearing, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Awan told the court that the trials had been completed but the verdicts were not announced.

The court sought details from the attorney general about the number of suspects who would be acquitted out of the 103 under custody. It also sought a summary of the verdicts reserved by the military courts in the matter.

The apex court ordered that it be informed about “how many suspects could be acquitted and how many could not be”, adding that all details be submitted by March 28.

It also sought information on the suspects who were to be sentenced for shorter periods. “The stay order on the military courts’ case will be amended according to the summary,” it noted.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

