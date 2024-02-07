Advertisement

Pakistan and Iran are slated to establish the full diplomatic relations and held the telephonic talks to normalise the ties after the bilateral fallout. The two neighbouring nations were involved in launching the missile and drone strikes at the terrorist holdouts in the bordering towns that strained geopolitical partnership. Geo TV is reporting that Pakistan's caretaker prime minister has endorsed a move to re-establish full diplomatic relations with Iran.

It is being reported that the cabinet headed by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister is mulling to maintain and e-establish full diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic. Earlier today, Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation. The two expressed readiness to work on their differences and on “all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.”

Pakistan to work with Iran ‘on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust’

As the bilateral ties between the two countries tattered due to the recent military escalation, Pakistan and Iran on Friday agreed to adhere to the spirit of “mutual trust and cooperation" as well as forge closer cooperation on security matters. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has made vocal to the Iranian counterpart Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran on “all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.” The statement read, “He (Jilani) underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues.”

After Islamic Republic of Iran launched the strikes on the Sunni based terror group, Jaish al-Adl, on Pakistani soil, Pakistan launched the retaliatory "precision military strikes" against what it described as the "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province. At least 9 people were killed. Pakistan’s Foreign Office also noted that Jilani and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan also held talks and the two discussed the “ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran.” Both Iran and Pakistan exchanged goodwill messages later, the FO of Pakistan detailed in the statement further.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson of Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, shared an exchange of messages with Additional Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Rasoul Mousavi. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said, that there were “some positive exchanges” that happened between the two nations. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that the additional secretary of Pakistan responded to his Iranian counterpart’s letter. He “reciprocated the sentiments of dear brother Seyed Rasoul Mousavi.”

