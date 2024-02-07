Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Pakistan to Maintain Full Diplomatic Relations With Iran After Bilateral Fallout

Pakistan's caretaker prime minister has endorsed a move to re-establish full diplomatic relations with Iran.

Digital Desk
Iran Vs Pakistan
Iran Vs Pakistan | Image:Ap
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan and Iran are slated to establish the full diplomatic relations and held the telephonic talks to normalise the ties after the bilateral fallout. The two neighbouring nations were involved in launching the missile and drone strikes at the terrorist holdouts in the bordering towns that strained geopolitical partnership. Geo TV is reporting that Pakistan's caretaker prime minister has endorsed a move to re-establish full diplomatic relations with Iran.

It is being reported that the cabinet headed by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister is mulling to maintain and e-establish full diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic. Earlier today, Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation. The two expressed readiness to work on their differences and on “all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.”

Advertisement

Pakistan to work with Iran ‘on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust’

As the bilateral ties between the two countries tattered due to the recent military escalation, Pakistan and Iran on Friday agreed to adhere to the spirit of “mutual trust and cooperation" as well as forge closer cooperation on security matters. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has made vocal to the Iranian counterpart Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran on “all issues based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.” The statement read, “He (Jilani) underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues.”

Advertisement

After Islamic Republic of Iran launched the strikes on the Sunni based terror group, Jaish al-Adl, on Pakistani soil, Pakistan launched the retaliatory "precision military strikes" against what it described as the "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province. At least 9 people were killed. Pakistan’s Foreign Office also noted that Jilani and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan also held talks and the two discussed the “ongoing developments between Pakistan and Iran.” Both Iran and Pakistan exchanged goodwill messages later, the FO of Pakistan detailed in the statement further.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson of Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, shared an exchange of messages with Additional Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Rasoul Mousavi. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said, that there were “some positive exchanges” that happened between the two nations. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that the additional secretary of Pakistan responded to his Iranian counterpart’s letter. He “reciprocated the sentiments of dear brother Seyed Rasoul Mousavi.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement