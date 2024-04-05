×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Pakistan Will Ensure Security of 'Our Chinese Brothers': President Zardari

Zardari's comment was made over a week after five Chinese workers were killed as a result of a suicide attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, on Thursday, said that his nation would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals working on various projects. His comments came over a week after five Chinese workers were killed as a result of a suicide attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The comments were made during a meeting with visiting Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong. During the meeting, where the two sides reportedly discussed the need for counter-terrorism cooperation, Zardari promised the ambassador that Pakistan would take “all necessary measures to ensure the security of our Chinese brothers, who are working on different projects in Pakistan”.

Last Tuesday, it may be recalled, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in the remote Besham area of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

Advertisement

Separately, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahar Baloch said at her weekly briefing that a security delegation headed by Bai Tian, Director General of the external security department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited Pakistan after the attack.

“The purpose of the visit was to exchange views on the safety and security of Chinese nationals and to further deepen our existing cooperation in the field of counterterrorism,” she said.

Advertisement

Without giving details of the discussions of the delegation in Pakistan, she said that “meetings were fairly substantive, both in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Interior Ministry and with our law enforcement authorities.” She also said that as far as the Chinese hydropower projects are concerned, there was a temporary suspension, and following the security audit and enhancement of security measures, these projects are now functional.

Baloch also said that Pakistan is in the process of completing the various aspects of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Besham and would share it with the media after complete details.

Advertisement

“We have said in the past, and that is our policy, and if there is a clear connection, Pakistan will surely raise this concern with the Afghan authorities. There have been repeated incidents of terrorism inside Pakistan, which have been sponsored by individuals who are currently based inside Afghanistan and we expect the Afghan authorities to take urgent, immediate action against all terror groups,” she said.

While no group had claimed responsibility for the terror attack, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department blamed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for the assault.

Advertisement

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects under the aegis of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gunther

WWE Exclusive: Gunther

2 minutes ago
Ex-US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump to Israel

6 minutes ago
Trump Townhall US GOP

Trump's challenge

7 minutes ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

Woman Killed in Delhi

7 minutes ago
Ashutosh Sharma

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

8 minutes ago
Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu days after an Israeli air strike killed food aid workers in Gaza.

Biden Warns Bibi

12 minutes ago
Manhattan New York

Manhattan water spillover

12 minutes ago
Speeding Bus Runs Over 3-Year-Old Girl In Faridabad, Driver On Run

3-year-old girl

13 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
Representational image of cocaine.

Drugs Haul at Nagpur

18 minutes ago
Liquor Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Chamarajanagar LS Constituency By Kerala Excise Department

Rs 98.52 Cr Liquor Seized

25 minutes ago
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.

Pak on Chinesw Safety

25 minutes ago
Shashank Singh

Reactions on Shashank

30 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman In Doubt

31 minutes ago
Heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized in Assam

Rs 210 Cr Heroin Seized

32 minutes ago
Shashank Singh

Shashank proves his worth

33 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

35 minutes ago
Celebrating International Day Of Conscience 2024

Intl. Day Of Conscience

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CBSE Changes Exam Format for Classes 11,12 From 2024-25 Session

    Education4 hours ago

  2. 7-year-old 'Little Dhoni' successfully masters the helicopter shot

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo