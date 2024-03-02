Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

Former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail in multiple cases since last year.

Former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
Former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court, while hearing petitions on Friday, confirmed the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan, a local media report said. The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail in multiple cases.

The News International publication, on Saturday, reported that the court had confirmed Khan's bail in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others. 

It may be recalled that on May 9 last year, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party had vandalised several military facilities, including the Mianwali air base, the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The violence came after Khan was arrested on several corruption charges.  

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorist Court confirmed the interim bail of Khan in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to furnishing of surety bonds of PKR 500,000, the report said.

Another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the former premier in three cases of May 9 violence till March 7.

The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and the torching of Shadman police station, the report said. 

With inputs from the Press Trust of India. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:42 IST

