Advertisement

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court, while hearing petitions on Friday, confirmed the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan, a local media report said. The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail in multiple cases.

The News International publication, on Saturday, reported that the court had confirmed Khan's bail in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that on May 9 last year, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party had vandalised several military facilities, including the Mianwali air base, the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The violence came after Khan was arrested on several corruption charges.

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorist Court confirmed the interim bail of Khan in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to furnishing of surety bonds of PKR 500,000, the report said.

Advertisement

Another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the former premier in three cases of May 9 violence till March 7.

The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and the torching of Shadman police station, the report said.

Advertisement

With inputs from the Press Trust of India.