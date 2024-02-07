Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Pakistani TV News Anchor Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations, Wife Shares Pics of Injuries

Ashfaqe Satti's wife Nomaika posted images of her injuries on social media platform X, alleging domestic abuse

Digital Desk
Nomaika posted images of her injuries on social media platform X
Nomaika posted images of her injuries on social media platform X | Image: X
Karachi: In a disturbing case of domestic abuse, renowned Pakistani television news anchor Ashfaqe Satti, host of ARY News morning show 'Bakhabar Savera,' is facing serious allegations of brutally assaulting and torturing his wife. The victim, identified as Nomaika, took to social media to share her harrowing ordeal. Anchor’s wife Nomaika also shared pictures of her injuries on her social media profile. 

Nomaika posted images of her injuries on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing the extent of the physical abuse she claims to have suffered at the hands of her husband. The graphic images depict signs of severe torture and beating.

“I write this while suffering from multiple injuries on my entire body, my ribs, my jaw & my face. Every part of me is badly injured. I’ve been beaten almost to death by my own husband Ashfaqe Satti. I need your help & Support as he is very influential,” wrote Nomaika while sharing the pictures on X.

 

In response to these disturbing allegations, authorities have swiftly acted, registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashfaqe Ishaq Satti. The FIR outlines the charges of domestic violence brought forth by his wife, sparking an official investigation into the matter.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

