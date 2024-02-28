Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Pakistan’s Top Election Body Set to Release Schedule for Presidential Election on March 1

Pakistan’s election commission is likely to release on March 1 the schedule for the presidential polls, which is almost certain to be won by Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Press Trust Of India
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan’s election commission is likely to release on March 1 the schedule for the presidential polls, which is almost certain to be won by Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “The formation of the Electoral College, a crucial component for the presidential election, is set to conclude on February 29. (After which), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release the official schedule and public notice for the election of the president on March 1,” The Express Tribune newspaper said.

Quoting the ECP spokesperson, Samaa TV said, “All the four assemblies will come into being by February 29 and then the electoral college — required for the election of the President — will be completed.” After a substantial delay, a six-party alliance is set to form a coalition government at the Centre under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

It has already announced Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, 68, as its consensus candidate for the country’s top constitutional office. Zardari has previously served as the president from September 2008 to 2013.

With neither the PML-N nor PPP securing a clear majority in the February 8 polls, they decided to form the coalition with a deal that PPP’s Zardari would get the President’s post while PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz would get the post of chief minister of the Punjab province.

Advertisement

“Starting today, all potential candidates can obtain their nomination papers from the Election Commission Secretariat here and the Provincial Election Commissioners,” the Express Tribune report said.

As per Article 41, the election of the president must be conducted within 30 days following the conclusion of general elections, voting for which was held on February 8.

Advertisement

Another report earlier in the newspaper Dawn had said, the ECP was set to hold the election for the office of the country’s president by March 9 or 10, two days before the retirement of half of the senators after completing their six-year term. 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Former CM Virbhadra Singh's Son Vikramaditya Singh Resigns From Cabinet

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World11 minutes ago

  3. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    15 minutes ago

  4. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo