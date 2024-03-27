×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Pashtun Activist’s Shocking Claim: Link Between Moscow Shooting and Suicide Attack in Pakistan

The PTM member added that there are terrorist training camps in Pakistan, where terrorists are trained to attack different communities in Pakistan

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Geneva: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi alleged that there seems to be a link between the Moscow terror attack and the recent attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, which has killed five Chinese nationals.

Stressing that not only Pakistan, but the whole world is in danger, Afridi said, "I think there seems to be a link between the Moscow terrorist attack and this Pakistani attack and more seems to be in the pipeline."

Further blaming the proxies of Pakistan, he said, "It will not stop until or unless Pakistanis are made accountable for their actions. And whatever is happening, it's through the proxies of Pakistan and the terrorists trained in the Pakistani training camp, especially the ISIS." 

PTM member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi condemned the terrorist attack on the Chinese engineers in the Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

"I would like to condemn the terrorist attack on the Chinese engineers in district Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the killing of five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver," he said. 

"It seems that the proxies of Pakistan's army have carried out this attack and this time Pakistan is double-gaming China as they have done with the United States of America and the so-called war on terror," Afridi said. 

He added that they have been informing the international community, particularly the United Nations Human Rights Council and personally intervened at the UN Human Rights Council. 

"It's on record that Pakistan and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have done a deal with each other. And 55,000 TTP leaders and their families are resettled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he said, adding that "some areas of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), which is now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been handed over to the TTP." 

He further highlighted that there are terrorist training camps in Pakistan, where terrorists are trained to attack different communities in Pakistan. 

"We also informed the world about the terrorist training camps in different areas of Pakistan, particularly in...and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorists are trained to attack different communities in Pakistan, particularly the Pashtuns and Baloch. Why are these areas bleeding and other areas of Pakistan, like Punjab is safe? It's clear to the world," he said.

Five Chinese nationals were killed in the attack. A Pakistani driver sustained injuries and was shifted to a local hospital, but he too succumbed to his wounds. 

The Chinese nationals were engineers who were going to Dasu camp, Kohistan, from Islamabad. 

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has demanded investigations into the attack and "severe punishment" for the perpetrators.

"The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan have immediately launched emergency work, demanding that the Pakistani side conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, severely punish the perpetrators and take practical and effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens," the embassy said in a statement.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

