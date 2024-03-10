×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Peshawar Blast: 2 Killed as Motorcycle Loaded With Explosives Detonates in Pakistan City

A motorcycle packed with explosives went off in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar on Sunday morning, killing two people and severely injuring another.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Peshawar blast
Peshawar blast | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Peshawar: A motorcycle packed with explosives went off in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar on Sunday morning, killing two people and severely injuring another, police said. The motorcycle carried between 4 and 5 kilograms (9 to 11 pounds) of explosives when it detonated in the Board Bazaar area of Peshawar, said Kashif Abbasi, senior superintendent of police operations in Peshawar. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and it is unclear if the blast was intentional.

Advertisement

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as the TTP. The city has seen several deadly attacks in recent years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the victims. “We are fully determined to root out terrorism,” he said, according to a statement from his office.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo