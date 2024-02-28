Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

PML-N Officially Nominates Shehbaz Sharif for the Post of Pakistan's PM

The decision was formalized during a parliamentary members meeting chaired by PML-N's party supremo Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Sagar Kar
Shehbaz Sharif
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
In a significant development ahead of the inaugural session of the new National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party has officially nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the position of prime minister and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the Speaker’s post.

The decision was formalized during a parliamentary members meeting chaired by PML-N's party supremo Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday. Following the meeting, PML-N central deputy secretary Attaullah Tarar issued a statement confirming the nominations, stating that Shehbaz Sharif and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had been selected for the respective roles. Attaullah Tarar emphasized that the parliamentary party had endorsed Shehbaz Sharif, aged 72, for the post of Prime Minister, expressing full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, who has served as prime minister three times and continues to be the PML-N's supreme leader.

Here is what you need to know

The nomination of Shehbaz Sharif for the prime minister's position sets the stage for a potentially significant political shift in Pakistan's government. Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, is a seasoned politician who has previously served as the Chief Minister of Punjab province and has played a key role within the PML-N.

The decision by the PML-N comes ahead of the scheduled inaugural session of the new National Assembly, which is set to convene on Thursday following the general elections held on February 8. Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called for the session, despite President Dr. Arif Alvi's refusal.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

