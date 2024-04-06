Police Officer, Constable Killed in Militant Ambush in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Advertisement

Peshawar: A deputy superintendent was killed alongside his gunman when militants ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, local police officials said. The attack which claimed the lives of DSP Gul Mohammad Khan and Constable Naseem Gul took place near Manjiwala Chowk in the Lakki Marwat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Subsequently, a large contingent of police was deployed around the area and carried out a massive combing operation. However, given the fact that the incident took place close to the Afghanistan border, the militants may have escaped to the other side, the police said.

There has been a rise in militancy in the southern districts of the KPK province in the recent past and the militants are frequently targeting police and security forces.

Pakistan witnessed as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations during the first quarter of 2024, resulting in 432 fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and rebels, according to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, accounted for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) during this period.

Individually, the KP province suffered 51 per cent and the latter 41 per cent of all fatalities in the first quarter of 2024, the report said.

With inputs from PTI.