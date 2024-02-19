Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Explains Why He Does Not Want to Become Pak PM, Rejects Power-Sharing Formula

The Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he dropped his bid for the PM's office because he had apprehensions about the “power-sharing formula”.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto
Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Thatta – The Chairman of Pakistan's People's Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he dropped his bid for Prime Minister's office because he had apprehensions about the “power-sharing formula”. The formula entails that the prime minister's office would be shared between two parties after they form a coalition government. The proclamation from the son of slain former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, came while he was addressing a Yaum-i-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) rally in Thatta to celebrate the PPP’s election victory in Sindh, Dawn reported. While speaking to the reporters he stated that he would like to see his father Asif Ali Zardari hold the office of the president again.

“I was told [by PML-N] that let us be the prime minister for three years and then you can take the premiership for the remaining two years," Bilawal told the reporters on Sunday. “I said no to this. I said I did not want to be a prime minister like this. If I become the prime minister, it would be after the people of Pakistan elect me," he added. He went on to insist that Asif Ali Zardari would be the PPP's nomination for the president's post. He said that his father would play a crucial role in defusing political tensions" the country is currently engulfed in. “To control the fire spreading in the country, we have decided that Zardari will be our candidate for the presidential election. And when he takes up the post, he will put out this fire, and will save the Centre and the provinces,” he said.

Urges parties to ‘stay within system’ 

While addressing a charged-up crowd in Thatta, the former foreign minister of Pakistan claimed that a PTI-backed candidate was made to win against a PPP leader. He eventually appealed to all the top political parties to “stay within the system”. “But if we want to move ahead like this and spread this division of hate and politics, where someone tries to divide you along religious lines, then someone else would try to divide you along ethnic lines and someone else will try to divide through sectarianism,” he said. The Pakistani political scion also challenged Grand Democratic Alliance chief Pir Pagara and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to bring all their form 45s and if they manage to prove him wrong, he would contest polls against them the next day. “I have won two seats, out of which I will vacate one for by-elections,” he said. “How about you come and contest against us on that seat? Let’s see what your worth is.”

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

