×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Presidential Immunity Invoked For Pak Prez Zardari In Corruption Case

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's counsels on Tuesday invoked presidential immunity for him in a corruption case, commonly known as the Park Lane reference, in which he is accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Asif Ali Zardari
Presidential immunity invoked for Pak Prez Zardari in corruption case | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's counsels on Tuesday invoked presidential immunity for him in a corruption case, commonly known as the Park Lane reference, in which he is accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of an Islamabad-based accountability court presided over the hearing in the Park Lane case.

Advertisement

The case is based on the allegation that Zardari influenced relevant authorities during his previous term as the president - from 2008 to 2013 - to release loans for his front companies.

During the hearing, Zardari's lawyers contended that after becoming the president, he enjoyed presidential immunity against court cases, and any proceedings against him could not continue.

Advertisement

Zardari was elected president of Pakistan for the second time on March 9.

Zardari, 68, his sister and several of their alleged business associates were being probed as part of the 2015 case involving fake accounts and fictitious transactions.

Advertisement

On being asked by the court if the case could progress against the co-accused, the lawyers responded affirmatively that legal action could proceed against the remaining defendants.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 17.

Advertisement

The case is based on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) claim that Zardari got a loan of Rs 1.5 billion released for his front company, Parthenon Private Limited, and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

The NAB accused the president of causing the national exchequer a loss of Rs 3.77 billion. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

2 minutes ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

2 minutes ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

5 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

7 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

8 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

9 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

9 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

9 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

11 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

12 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

12 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

14 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

17 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

18 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

19 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

20 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo