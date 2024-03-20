Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's counsels on Tuesday invoked presidential immunity for him in a corruption case, commonly known as the Park Lane reference, in which he is accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of an Islamabad-based accountability court presided over the hearing in the Park Lane case.

The case is based on the allegation that Zardari influenced relevant authorities during his previous term as the president - from 2008 to 2013 - to release loans for his front companies.

During the hearing, Zardari's lawyers contended that after becoming the president, he enjoyed presidential immunity against court cases, and any proceedings against him could not continue.

Zardari was elected president of Pakistan for the second time on March 9.

Zardari, 68, his sister and several of their alleged business associates were being probed as part of the 2015 case involving fake accounts and fictitious transactions.

On being asked by the court if the case could progress against the co-accused, the lawyers responded affirmatively that legal action could proceed against the remaining defendants.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 17.

The case is based on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) claim that Zardari got a loan of Rs 1.5 billion released for his front company, Parthenon Private Limited, and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

The NAB accused the president of causing the national exchequer a loss of Rs 3.77 billion.