Peshawar – Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who contested the 2024 Pakistani general election as an independent candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was elected as the province's CM on Friday. Earlier today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly conducted voting to select the candidate for the position of Chief Minister. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo News, Gandapur was competing for the slot against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr Ibadullah Khan.

PTI’s Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Has been Elected CM KPK by Securing 90 Votes Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/RtROEVd6U9 — PTI Politics Update (@PTI_Politics) March 1, 2024

This is a developing story.