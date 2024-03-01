Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:10 IST
PTI-Backed Independent Candidate Ali Amin Gandapur Elected as CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was elected as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
Peshawar – Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who contested the 2024 Pakistani general election as an independent candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was elected as the province's CM on Friday. Earlier today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly conducted voting to select the candidate for the position of Chief Minister. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo News, Gandapur was competing for the slot against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr Ibadullah Khan.
This is a developing story.
March 1st, 2024
