Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post as Wheeling and Dealing Continues In Pakistan
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday named party Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as the party's nominee for the Prime Minister's post.
Bhagyasree Sengupta
- World News
- 1 min read
With no clear victor in sight top political parties in Pakistan struggles to form a government | Image:Republic
Islamabad – As top political parties in Pakistan struggle to form a government with no clear majority in mind, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday named party Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as the party's nominee for the Prime Minister's post. Earlier this week, the party stated that it will join hands with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), to form governments at the centre and in Punjab.
This is a developing story.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
