Islamabad – As top political parties in Pakistan struggle to form a government with no clear majority in mind, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday named party Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as the party's nominee for the Prime Minister's post. Earlier this week, the party stated that it will join hands with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), to form governments at the centre and in Punjab.

This is a developing story.