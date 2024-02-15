English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post as Wheeling and Dealing Continues In Pakistan

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday named party Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as the party's nominee for the Prime Minister's post.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
With no clear victor in sight top political parties in Pakistan struggles to form a government
With no clear victor in sight top political parties in Pakistan struggles to form a government
Islamabad – As top political parties in Pakistan struggle to form a government with no clear majority in mind, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday named party Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as the party's nominee for the Prime Minister's post. Earlier this week, the party stated that it will join hands with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), to form governments at the centre and in Punjab. 

 

This is a developing story. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Pakistan Elections 2024
