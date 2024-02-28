Advertisement

Pakistan’s province of Gwadar, and the surrounding areas were inundated after a heavy rainfall battered the south-western parts of Balochistan. According to the local reports, the heavy downpour that brought devastation and widespread destruction was caused due to the western disturbance that has been affecting the province for over two days and more.

In some parts, the rainfall lasted for more than 10 hours, submerging homes and causing landslides. Due to the lack of a drainage system in Gwadar, the rainwater flooded the roads and streets, submerging vehicles as well as the residential and commercial properties. The rivers and streams burst as the soil could not absorb the heavy quantity of rainfall, causing flash floods.

The low-lying areas witnessed intense destruction as water entered the homes and displaced people. According to the Meteorological Department, as many as 14 districts of Balochistan had severe weather warnings activated. The rain disrupted the communication lines leading to interference in mobile networks, while the power lines elsewhere snapped.

Once sold as a utopian dreamland, now everyone avoids talking about it, Gwadar is drowning with flash floods after hours long rain. PPP and PMLN are jointly forming govt there, not a word from anyone. No reporting on mainstream media occupied by politics pic.twitter.com/ApzkQjsudh — Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@shaykshack) February 27, 2024

“People are facing a difficult situation due to water ingress in different areas of the city. The houses have been partially damaged, but there was no loss of life,” Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Imrani told the broadcaster GNN television.

Balochistan...



Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in #Gwadar district. Houses have been #flooded in different areas.



Some areas are facing floods due to rains. The road in New Town has become damaged due to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/05FPJdNzPA — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) February 27, 2024

Pakistan Army’s 44 Division Gwadar putting all possible efforts & assistance in rain hitting areas of Gwadar.

This was the heaviest rain spell in Gwadar district after 2010 when heavy rains hit the area triggered by a cyclone.

Pakistan Army stands with the people of Gwadar in the… pic.twitter.com/3xiGqZRB14 — Engr.Saad Kaleem (@WordsOfKaleem) February 28, 2024

The outlet quoted the Director General of the Meteorological Department, Sardar Sarfraz, as saying that the spell of rain has been ongoing in the region for up to several days. The 200 mm of rain has wreaked urban flooding in Gwadar and other places, disturbing the city’s transportation systems and making roads inaccessible. In many suburbs such as Malaband, and Faqir Colony, water flooded shops, rendering owners out of income.