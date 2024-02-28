Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Rain Wreaks Havoc, Inundates Streets and Causes Flooding in Pakistan’s Gwadar

Due to the lack of a drainage system in Gwadar, the rainwater flooded the roads and streets, submerging vehicles.

Digital Desk
Pakistan’s Gwadar
Rain causes flooding in Pakistan’s Gwadar. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Pakistan’s province of Gwadar, and the surrounding areas were inundated after a heavy rainfall battered the south-western parts of Balochistan. According to the local reports, the heavy downpour that brought devastation and widespread destruction was caused due to the western disturbance that has been affecting the province for over two days and more.

In some parts, the rainfall lasted for more than 10 hours, submerging homes and causing landslides. Due to the lack of a drainage system in Gwadar, the rainwater flooded the roads and streets, submerging vehicles as well as the residential and commercial properties. The rivers and streams burst as the soil could not absorb the heavy quantity of rainfall, causing flash floods.

The low-lying areas witnessed intense destruction as water entered the homes and displaced people. According to the Meteorological Department, as many as 14 districts of Balochistan had severe weather warnings activated. The rain disrupted the communication lines leading to interference in mobile networks, while the power lines elsewhere snapped. 

“People are facing a difficult situation due to water ingress in different areas of the city. The houses have been partially damaged, but there was no loss of life,” Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Imrani told the broadcaster GNN television.

The outlet quoted the Director General of the Meteorological Department, Sardar Sarfraz, as saying that the spell of rain has been ongoing in the region for up to several days. The 200 mm of rain has wreaked urban flooding in Gwadar and other places, disturbing the city’s transportation systems and making roads inaccessible. In many suburbs such as Malaband, and Faqir Colony, water flooded shops, rendering owners out of income.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

