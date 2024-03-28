Advertisement

The construction of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in Pakistan's Haripur district has been abruptly suspended, following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals. According to a report by Dawn, a leading Pakistani newspaper, the Chinese construction company overseeing the project has halted civil works and laid off over 2000 workers in the wake of a suicide attack in the Shangla district.

The devastating attack occurred on March 26, when an explosive-laden vehicle targeted a bus carrying Chinese engineers working on the Dasu Dam project along the Karakoram Highway in the Bisham area. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which resulted in the loss of five valuable lives.

All staff members have been laid off until further notice

In response to the heightened security concerns, the manager (administration) of the Power Construction Corporation of China issued a notification, announcing the suspension of all site works and the layoff of staff members until further notice due to security reasons. Only essential staff members, contacted by their respective section heads, are permitted to continue working.

Aslam Adil, the general secretary of the Awami Labour Union at the Tarbela project, confirmed the development, emphasizing that under labor laws, laid-off workers are entitled to receive half of their salaries until they resume duties. He expressed hope that with enhanced security measures, normalcy would soon return, allowing employees to resume work.

The suspension of work at the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is not expected to significantly delay its completion, which is scheduled for May 2026. The project, with assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, aims to add 1530 megawatts to Pakistan's power grid.

Here is what else you need to know

It is worth noting that this attack on Chinese workers is not the first of its kind in the region. A similar incident occurred on July 14, 2021, near the Dasu Dam site in Kohistan, resulting in the deaths of nine Chinese engineers and four Pakistani workers.

Despite the challenges posed by security threats, officials remain optimistic about the project's progress and its contribution to Pakistan's energy sector. Wapda officials have affirmed their commitment to ensuring that the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project commences power production as planned, offering a ray of hope amid the prevailing uncertainty.

(With inputs from ANI)