Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Shehbaz Sharif Poised to Assume Office as Pakistan's Next Prime Minister

This development comes as the coalition of leading political parties, spearheaded by Sharif, is set to secure a simple majority to form the next government.

Digital Desk
Shehbaz Sharif
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pakistan's political landscape is poised for a significant shift as Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is expected to ascend to the role of Prime Minister. This development comes as the coalition of leading political parties, spearheaded by Sharif, is set to secure a simple majority to form the next government.

Following a consultative meeting at the residence of Shujaat Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Sharif, along with Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), reached an agreement on government formation. Expressing gratitude for the unified stance, Sharif thanked Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, and other gathered leaders for their support.

Nawaz nominated his brother for the post of PM

According to PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, party supremo Nawaz Sharif officially nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister, with Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif's daughter, nominated for the position of Punjab's Chief Minister. Sharif conveyed his appreciation to the political parties that provided support to the PML-N, expressing hope that such decisions would help Pakistan overcome its current crises.

Sharif, who previously served as Prime Minister after the ousting of the Imran Khan-led government in April 2022, expressed confidence in steering the country towards stability and progress under the coalition's leadership.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

