Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif took oath and was sworn in as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister for the second time since 2022. The 72-year-old politician took oath as cash-strapped country’s leader in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the presidential residence.

Sharif was sworn in by Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi amid the looming economic and security challenges. Sharif took oath days after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agreed to form an alliance and struck a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government in Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N workers. The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present at the ceremony. Shsrif managed to win a majority in the newly elected parliament of Pakistan despite the sloganeering.

براہِ راست: نومنتخب وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کی تقریب حلف برداری۔ https://t.co/RpQAg9ic7X — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 4, 2024

Shebaz Sharif wins 201 parliamentary seats

Sharif defeated his political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI)’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in what Islamabad press called as the inclusive general elections which were marred by rigging, violence and intimidation. Shebaz Sharif 201 parliamentary seats, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced. In Pakistan, the candidate needs 169 seats to be elected as the prime minister. Sharif’s rival Omar Ayub, an independent candidate from Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, won 92 votes.

Speaking during his victory speech, Sharif argued that the inclusive election was held in "the democratic way" and that with no sides able to clutch clear majority, it was normal that a "like-minded parties may form a coalition government.” After the last month’s election, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), headed by Nawaz Sharif, bother of Shehbaz Sharif, formed a coalition with Pakistan People's Party (PPP).