Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

'Thank You PIA': Pakistan Stewardess Vanishes After Landing in Canada, Leaves a Cryptic Note

Another member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew reportedly went missing after the Pakistani aircraft landed in Canada.

Digital Desk
PIA privatisation
Pakistan International Airlines | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rawalpindi – Amid the financial crunch, another member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew reportedly went missing after the Pakistani aircraft landed in Canada. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the Air hostess named Maryam Raza arrived in Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad on Monday. However, she failed to report to duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi.

The strange aspect of the whole ordeal is the fact that when authorities went to open her hotel room, they found her uniform on the bed with a note that reads “Thank you PIA”. According to Dawn, Raza joined the national carrier 15 years ago and was assigned to fly from Islamabad to Toronto. It is important to note that Raza is one of the several PIA staffers who have mysteriously disappeared in Canada.
 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

