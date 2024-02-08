English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Toshakhana Case: More Trouble for Imran Khan as Ex-PM gets Indicted Along With Wife Bushra Bibi

An accountability court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference.

Former Prime Minister of Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi
Former Prime Minister of Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi | Image:AP
Rawalpindi: Tensions for the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan furthered after an accountability court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference. The reference was filed against the couple by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). According to Pakistani news outlet Geo News, the decision was announced during a hearing in the case on Tuesday.  As per the reports, the hearing was conducted in Adiala Jail where the former Pakistani premier is serving his prison sentence.

The hearing was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir. The indictment came as a surprise because a day before the Tuesday hearing, the court deferred the indictment of the former prime minister and his wife after Bushra failed to appear before the court. According to Geo News Khan was represented by his lawyer Latif Khosa and Umair Niazi. Meanwhile, the former premier has challenged his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. As per the reports, the case will be heard by a panel headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and panel will comprise Justice Shams Mehmood, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Jawad Hassan will take up the petitions on January 12 (Friday). 

What is the Toshakhana Case? 

Imran Khan faces allegations that during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, he acquired valuable gifts from foreign dignitaries at reduced prices and later sold these gifts for $635,000. The gifts include a model of the Kaaba from Saudi Arabia, estimated to be worth 60 to 65 million rupees in the international market.

On October 21, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan stated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan made false statements regarding the Toshakhana gifts and assets under Article 63 (1) of the Constitution.

On August 5, 2023, a local court sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case. However, on December 21, the Islamabad High Court, in its verdict, rejected the plea for suspension of the sentence and maintained his disqualification.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

