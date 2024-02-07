Advertisement

Islamabad - In less than an hour after reports started to emerge that Pakistan had conducted strikes in Iran, the country's Ministry of External Affairs gave a confirmation on the matter. In a statement released on Thursday, the Pakistani ministry claimed that the country's airforce targeted terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border. The authorities also stated that the strikes were conducted under an operation named “Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar”. The recent attack came a day after Iran unleashed lethal strikes against the terrorist bases of Jaish al-Adl. Following the strikes, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and mentioned that 2 children were killed in the strikes.

“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar',” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred. Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” the statement further reads.

The story behind the name

In the statement released on Thursday, the Pakistani foreign ministry gave a reason why they gave this name to the operation. In the statement, the ministry mentioned that over the past few years, Islamabad has raised “serious concerns” about the “Pakistani-origin terrorists” seeking hideouts and safe havens in “ungoverned” spaces in Iran. The authorities mentioned that these groups of militants call themselves Sarmachars. Hence, the ministry reasoned that the Pakistani Air Force launched this operation to eliminate these groups that have caused disruptions in the border areas. “Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” the statement released by the ministry reads. “However, because of a lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars,” the Pak MFA furthered.

Border security has been one of the major issues between Iran and Pakistan. In the past, Iran has confirmed that Pakistan has "facilitated" the presence of militant groups near the border areas. Not only this, Iran has also claimed that Pakistan is colluding with Saudi to ensure instability in Balochistan. Following the Wednesday attack, the Iranian authorities mentioned that only the “terrorists” were targeted in the strike. Meanwhile, in the Thursday statement, Pakistan mentioned that it still shares “brotherly ties” with Iran. “Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions,” the Ministry concluded.