Published 14:48 IST, July 27th 2024

Pakistani Party Protests Over Electricity Cost and Taxes on Salaried Class for 2nd Consecutive Day

Hundreds of supporters of key Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami are protesting in Islamabad-Rawalpindi over high electricity cost and taxes on salaried classes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pakistani Political Party Protests against Electricity Cost
Pakistani Political Party Protests against Electricity Cost | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
