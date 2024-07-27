Published 14:48 IST, July 27th 2024
Pakistani Party Protests Over Electricity Cost and Taxes on Salaried Class for 2nd Consecutive Day
Hundreds of supporters of key Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami are protesting in Islamabad-Rawalpindi over high electricity cost and taxes on salaried classes.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pakistani Political Party Protests against Electricity Cost | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:48 IST, July 27th 2024