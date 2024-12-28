Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Attacks in Gaza Rises to 45,484

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,484, with 108,090 others injured, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.

The rise in the number of fatalities came after 48 more Palestinians in the past 24 hours by Israeli strikes.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian sources said.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said an Israeli aircraft bombed a house on the outskirts of Maghazi camp with at least one missile.

The Israeli army did not comment on the raid.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a press statement on Saturday that Israeli forces began operating at night against "terrorist targets in the Beit Hanoun area in light of prior intelligence information about the presence of a number of terrorists and terrorist facilities in the area."