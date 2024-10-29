Published 13:03 IST, October 29th 2024
Palestinian Medical Officials Say an Israeli Strike in Northern Gaza Killed 34
Gaza's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 34 people
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
13:00 IST, October 29th 2024